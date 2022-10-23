One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead Sunday after what the Reno Police Department said appears to be a self-defense shooting.

It happened about 4:45 a.m. on South Virginia Street south of Moana Lane.

Police were called to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound, He received emergency medical attention but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those involved remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives.

“Subsequent to the involved parties interviews an arrest has not been made as this incident appears to have been in defense of oneself,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2121 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com

