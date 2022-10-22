UNR investigating why fraternity member ended up in hospital

University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.
University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno said Saturday an incident at a Reno fraternity not affiliated with UNR led to a fraternity member being sent to the hospital.

Kerri Garcia Hendricks, executive director of Marketing and Communications for UNR, only knew that the student was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, a fraternity not affiliated with UNR.

“We are aware of an incident that happened,” Garcia Hendricks said. As to the specifics, “We don’t know. We’re gathering information.”

A TKE representative could not be reached for comment.

Garcia Hendrick said UNR has talked to TKE’s national organization. They have also been in contact with the student’s parents.

Social media posts indicate that events like homecoming floats were suspended, but Garcia Hendricks said those are activities by fraternities and sororities and the university couldn’t comment on why they were suspended.

