Stovall snatches Nevada women’s soccer career saves record

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Nevada Athletics) - Despite Nevada women’s soccer losing 4-0 at New Mexico on Sunday, Kendal Stovall stamped her name in the Pack’s program history. With her second save in the match, the fifth year goalkeeper snagged her 404th career save that made her the program’s all-time leader in career saves. “The fact that my name will be permanently instilled at Nevada is just jaw dropping,” Stovall said. “I could not be more thankful for my peers who have watched and supported me over this five-year journey.”

Falling in love with the campus and the coaching staff, Stovall elected to come to Nevada in 2018. The Mililani, Hawaii, native quickly earned the trust from the coaching staff in her freshman season, earning the starting goalkeeper spot for all 19 matches en route to All-Mountain West Newcomer Team honors.

When Stovall first stepped foot on the Nevada soccer field, her main concern was how she could make a positive impact on the team. While being team-oriented was still Stovall’s number one priority, the sight of the saves record started inching closer towards her direction.

Stovall first imagined breaking the career saves record when she made the decision to take her fifth season of eligibility. Needing just 69 more saves heading into the 2022 season, Stovall’s effort in practice and matches dialed up a notch. “I saw how doable (breaking the record) was and that it was within reach,” Stovall said. “It definitely affected my work ethic because it drove me to work harder and push myself to make saves that I may not have made before in years past.”

The more faith Stovall’s teammates and coaches had in the goalkeeper, the more confidence she built throughout her career. Stovall welcomed the daily challenge by her team of being the best version of herself on and off the field. Led by 2022 seniors Brooklyn Blake and Luz Arreaga, Stovall’s teammates pushed her to raise her level of play that lifted her athleticism in the net. “They never let me settle for less and always hyped me up and motivated me when I was doing well,” Stovall said. “Even during the hard days, they reminded me of all the good and they have been the first ones to support me throughout my achievements this season. Nevertheless, all the girls have been awesome, and it really touches my heart how supportive everyone has been.”

Even on a cold, windy day at the UNM Soccer Complex, the Lobos ferociously attacked to start Sunday’s match. Stovall, however, helped Nevada weather the quick New Mexico storm.

Five minutes after collecting her first save of the match, the 5-foot-7-inch goalkeeper grabbed the record-breaking save. She finished the day with a season-high 11 saves, the third time in 2022 she collected double-digit saves. “Holding the record means the world to me,” Stovall reflected. “I have worked so hard within my five years at Nevada that it is surreal. Nevada will have a special place in my heart forever.” Nevada returns home to Mackay Stadium on Thursday to face Air Force at 6:30 p.m.

