Sports Caravan, 10/21

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Week ten of the high school football season marking the final week before the playoffs for schools in the 5A and 3A classifications. We had major postseason implications on the line in this Friday’s edition of the Sports Caravan!

Don’t forget, with the kids off next Friday for Nevada Day, we’ll have a special Thursday playoff edition of the Sports Caravan. We’ll see you at 11:15 p.m.!

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Sparks woman charged in $7 million Ponzi scheme
Ronald Littley was last seen at his home in Fernley, Nev. on Sept. 19, 2022.
Man reported missing in Lyon County

Latest News

Stovall snatches Nevada women’s soccer career saves record
Stovall snatches Nevada women’s soccer career saves record
10-21-22
Sports Caravan, 10/21: Part One
10-21-22
Sports Caravan, 10/21: Part Three
10-21-22
Sports Caravan, 10/21: Part Two