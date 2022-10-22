Senator Cortez Masto finds GOP support

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Senator Catherine Cortez Masto picked up local support .. at a Reno campaign stop, Friday morning. It came from some unexpected sources.

The setting was the backyard of a home in Reno’s old historic neighborhood. Nothing unusual about that. Campaigns are made up of small, face-to-face gatherings like this.

What was unusual was this was the backyard of a family whose Republican connections date back generations and would be familiar to most longtime observers of Nevada politics. And those who stepped up to speak were or have been longtime members of the GOP.

They were here to support a Democratic incumbent over her Republican challenger, Adam Laxalt..

They lauded her background as a third generation Nevadan and her record in office,

“When I see what she’s done pushing back against her party in areas where I as a Republican think should be pushed back on Im very proud of what she’s done,” said former University Regent and law professor Rick Trachok.

But they also took aim at her opponent and his support for Donald Trump’s claim of a stolen election and its role in fueling the January 6th attack on the US capitol.

“Officers died and instead of speaking up and supporting public safety as he professes, Laxalt simply said the attack was exaggerated by the media,” said former Washoe County Sheriff Mike Haley.

The senator followed, noting Nevada Attorneys General, herself and Laxalt included, have always worked with the Secretary of State’s office to find and prosecute cases of election fraud, but they have been very few.

“There’s no wholesale fraud out there. Adam was part of that security task force as attorney general or he should have been. He knows better. Ask him how much fraud was there when he was attorney general.”

To claim otherwise, she said, has real consequences,

“There is no doubt in my mind that Adam Laxalt, Donald Trump and others who peddled those lies and conspiracies right after the election fueled that violent mob.”

