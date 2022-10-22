Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A two-day crackdown on sex crimes near the University of Nevada, Reno led to 13 felony arrests and 14 misdemeanor arrests, authorities said Saturday.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation on Thursday and Friday, including the Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit, the University of Nevada Police Department and the FBI Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

The operation targeted people trying to buy sex from adults and juveniles and those who tried to engage in sex with juveniles. Authorities said suspects solicited detectives through online platforms and through conversations and they arranged to have sex with undercover detectives.

Authorities said they arrested 14 people for trying to solicit prostitutes for sex. Eleven arrests were for attempting to engage in sexual activity with people they thought were juveniles. Authorities arrested two people for trying to recruit undercover detectives to work as sex workers.

The felony arrests:

Julio Cesar, 34, luring a child under 16; attempted statutory sexual seduction; attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation; attempt to have a minor 14 or older to be the subject of a sexual portrayal in a performance.

Cameron Fritz Maile, 35, luring a child under 16; attempted statutory sexual seduction and attempted child abuse.

Roberto Lomeli-Garcia, 29, luring a child under 16; attempted child abuse; attempted statutory sexual seduction.

Ian T. Unger, 30, two counts of luring a child under 16; attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation; two counts of attempted statutory sexual seduction; attempted kidnapping.

Chad Furman, 43, luring a child under 16; attempted child abuse; attempted statutory sexual seduction.

Nathan William Gile-Page, 28, luring a child under 16; attempted child abuse; attempted statutory sexual seduction

Joshua David Hill, 24, luring a child under 16; attempted kidnapping; attempted child abuse; attempted statutory sexual seduction.

Jeffrey Wade Grimm, 65, luring a child under 16; attempted abuse of child; attempted statutory sexual seduction.

Jermaine Kolone, 31, luring child under 16; attempted abuse of child; attempted statutory sexual seduction.

Dwayne Snyder, 43, luring a child under 16; attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation; attempted use/ permit a child 14 or older to be the subject in a sexual portrayal or a performance; attempted statutory sexual seduction.

Javier Cervantes, 46, luring a child under 16; attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation; attempted kidnapping; attempted statutory sexual seduction.

Antonio Reese, 34, pandering; attempted living on the earnings of a prostitute; possession of a controlled substance

Kameron Conradi, 20, pandering; attempting to live off the earnings of a prostitute.

Misdemeanor arrests for soliciting prostitution:

Brandon J. Fausett, 38; Pablo Rosique, 44; Ronaldo Lemus, 20; Ricardo Mejia, 32; Paul Roberto Wolfe, 56; Jeremiah Brandon Grant, 45; Ty Shealy, 40; Michael Nevares, 65; Raymond Harnes, 54; Shawn Ross Tousley, 52; John Bruce Kilakowske, 70; Takaaki Ikeda, 39; Samuel Chacon, 53; Torrent Lee, 42.

If anyone has information about sex trafficking or prostitution, they are asked to contact HEAT at 775 325-6470.

This operation included personnel from the regional Human Exploitation and Traffickingunit, the University of Nevada Police Department, the FBI Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the FBI Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Sparks Police Department, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County School District Police, the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit, the Nevada Department of Corrections, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and the FBI Phoenix Child Exploitation Task Force.

