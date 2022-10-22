Boy awaiting kidney transplant takes special trip, meets football hero Jimmy Garoppolo

An 8-year-old boy made a special trip with his father to catch a San Francisco 49ers game while he awaits a kidney transplant. (Source: WABI)
By Brittany McHatten and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A lifelong San Francisco 49ers fan made a memorable trip with his son last week to watch their favorite team play.

Matt Boutwell brought his 8-year-old son, Jamison, to Atlanta to see the 49ers take on the Falcons to celebrate the boy’s birthday.

Boutwell said Jamison could also use some normalcy in his life as the family awaits a kidney transplant for him.

The special trip was made even more memorable as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo gave Jamison a towel after spotting him in the crowd.

“And the reason why? It was my birthday,” Jamison said.

For Boutwell, it was a bonding experience with his son and something that could take their minds off the current situation for a little bit.

“It really means a lot to me, honestly. Matt’s a great dad,” said Bethany Short, Jamison’s mom.

Amid the joyful moments were signs of Jamison’s everyday reality.

“He had to take a big break on our trip this weekend. He went to sleep for about 14 hours,” Boutwell said.

According to the family, they first noticed something was off with Jamison’s health when they started potty training. Trip after trip to the doctor yielded no answers, and they say their questions were dismissed.

“We switched his pediatrician, and they did a urine test on the first appointment. The team said they believed he had diabetes insipidus,” said April.

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg. The actual cause was a blockage in Jamison’s urinary tract that the family said should have been caught before he was even born.

“He was born with something that wasn’t caught, and it wasn’t caught for years. It damaged his bladder and kidneys, and now we’re chronically managing those daily,” Boutwell said.

About three years ago, the family said they learned Jamison would need a kidney transplant and are waiting for a match.

The family has started a Kidney4Jamison Facebook page and urged anyone interested in seeing if they’re a match to message them.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Sparks woman charged in $7 million Ponzi scheme
Ronald Littley was last seen at his home in Fernley, Nev. on Sept. 19, 2022.
Man reported missing in Lyon County

Latest News

Red Bull chief Dietrich Mateschitz speaks on June 13, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria. The Austrian...
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting
University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.
UNR investigating why fraternity member ended up in hospital
During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game