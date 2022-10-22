Beyond Van Gogh ending soon in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you haven’t checked out the Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience in Reno yet, time is running out. The exhibit at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center closes October 30, 2022. However, next week there is a special opportunity for kids. On October 26, children under age 15 who wear a Halloween costume will be admitted free with a paid adult. Molly Moser visited KOLO 8 to give details and explain what makes this exhibit a memorable experience.

