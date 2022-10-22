Abbott plans new $500 million infant formula factory

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.
Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The company taking some of the blame for the baby formula shortage is trying to make amends.

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning to invest a half billion dollars in a new factory to manufacture specialty infant formulas.

The shutdown of Abbott’s infant nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan, and a recall of some of its products led to an ongoing formula shortage.

A census bureau survey reports nearly one-third of households with an infant younger than one are still having trouble finding formula.

Abbott said it is in the final stages of finding a site for its new factory.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Sparks woman charged in $7 million Ponzi scheme
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found

Latest News

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
Senator Cortez Masto finds GOP support
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness