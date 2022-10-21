Water main break closes U.S. 395 in Gardnerville

(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:05 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. 395 was closed through Garnerville following a water main break. It was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Several people reported a large amount of water flooding the road in the area of 395 and Cemetery Lane. Multiple agencies including East Fork Fire, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Gardnerville, Nevada State Police, and NDOT responded to the incident.

In a social media post, Douglas County said U.S. 395 was shut down between Buckeye Road and Gilman Avenue. The closure was expected to last 24-48 hours.

The cause of the water main break has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Sparks woman charged in $7 million Ponzi scheme

Latest News

The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Single lane closures expected on Mt. Rose highway through this weekend
The meetings will take place later in October and also in November
NDOT inviting public feedback for highway plagued by crashes
RTC VANPOOL can help with the pain at the pump
RTC VANPOOL services continue to help save at the pump