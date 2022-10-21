Water main break closes U.S. 395 in Gardnerville

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. 395 was closed through Garnerville following a water main break. It was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Several people reported a large amount of water flooding the road in the area of 395 and Cemetery Lane. Multiple agencies including East Fork Fire, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Gardnerville, Nevada State Police, and NDOT responded to the incident.

In a social media post, Douglas County said U.S. 395 was shut down between Buckeye Road and Gilman Avenue. The closure was expected to last 24-48 hours.

The cause of the water main break has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.