Some Lake Tahoe electricity could be turned off for safety

POWER OUTAGE
POWER OUTAGE(KBTX)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy said Thursday it may turn off electricity for about 3,300 Lake Tahoe-area customers as early as Friday night and lasting until Saturday afternoon.

The Public Safety Outage Management is to reduce the chances of wind-caused wildfires.

The outage will be for eight customers in the Heavenly area, 1,229 customers in the Glenbrook area, 581 customers in the Carson-Genoa area and 1,500 customers in the Stateline and Upper Kingsbury area.

The outage could start between 9 p.m. on Friday and 1 a.m. on Saturday and last until 3 p.m. Saturday. The outage could last longer if crews have to repair equipment.

NV Energy will notify affected customers via phone, text and email messages.

A Customer Resource Center will be available at Whittell High School, 240 Warrior Way, Zephyr Cove from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until power is restored.

More information: https://www.nvenergy.com/safety/psom.

A Liberty Utilities representative could not be reached to comment on possible outages in its customer area around Lake Tahoe.

S

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni death ruled accidental
Cat at Nevada Humane Society
Disease outbreak prompts changes at Nevada Humane Society

Latest News

watering system
It’s that time again. Winterize your outdoor watering system
Ghostbusters in Concert
Ghostbusters in Concert
Ghostbusters in Concert
Ghostbusters in concert
People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on...
Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment