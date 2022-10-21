Some Lake Tahoe electricity could be turned off for safety

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy said Thursday it may turn off electricity for about 3,300 Lake Tahoe-area customers as early as Friday night and lasting until Saturday afternoon.

The Public Safety Outage Management is to reduce the chances of wind-caused wildfires.

The outage will be for eight customers in the Heavenly area, 1,229 customers in the Glenbrook area, 581 customers in the Carson-Genoa area and 1,500 customers in the Stateline and Upper Kingsbury area.

The outage could start between 9 p.m. on Friday and 1 a.m. on Saturday and last until 3 p.m. Saturday. The outage could last longer if crews have to repair equipment.

NV Energy will notify affected customers via phone, text and email messages.

A Customer Resource Center will be available at Whittell High School, 240 Warrior Way, Zephyr Cove from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until power is restored.

More information: https://www.nvenergy.com/safety/psom.

A Liberty Utilities representative could not be reached to comment on possible outages in its customer area around Lake Tahoe.

S

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.