Sisolak announces $100 million for water infrastructure investments

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced $100 million in funding for a slew of programs for the state’s water infrastructure, as well as other things.

The goal, according to the Governor’s office, is to partially modernize the state’s systems to improve service for residents.

The programs the funding will go towards hope to reduce water demand by residential, commercial, and agricultural sectors.

Money from the investments will also go towards repairing and replacing aging and leaking infrastructure while also investing in water-related workforce.

Back in August, Sisolak stated his intention to use American Rescue Plan Act funds on water infrastructure. The money in this grant represents a fulfillment of that vision.

“We promised Nevadans that we wouldn’t simply spend the federal dollars coming into the State – we would invest them to make lasting, generational change for our residents. I am proud of all the work we have done to accomplish that,” said Governor Sisolak.

“Today (Thursday), we made good on my promise to shore up Nevada’s water infrastructure, invest in improving the health of Nevadans, and modernizing State systems so we can focus on service,” he continued.

Those programs, passed aside from the water infrastructure funding, are dedicated to health, housing, and efforts towards modernizing state governments.

$250 million to complete funding for affordable housing programs were also approved, as well as more than $20 million in funding for Nevada seniors and $75 million to expand access to mental and behavioral health resources.

Nevada’s funding for seniors includes:

$15 million to fund a nursing and assisted living facility workforce initiative,



$2.9 million to provide home delivered meal services to homebound adults age 60 and older, and



$2 million for critical in-home services such as assistive technology, home modifications and repairs to support independent living for targeted populations.



Investments into health programs are as follows:

$55 million to increase forensic psychiatric beds in Las Vegas,



$15 million to support the creation of the Nevada Transplant Institute (NTI), which will collaborate with Nevada Donor Network and other related organizations to create a singular, dedicated network to expand transplantation programs and services throughout Nevada.



$14.5 million to develop services for individuals with dual diagnoses of intellectual development disabilities and behavioral health disorders,



$10 million to help fund the expansion of the Recuperative Care Center in Las Vegas,



$6 million to support comprehensive and accessible reproductive health programs,



$3.9 million to fund expanded access to prenatal services in rural communities, and



$2.6 million to provide access to community based, youth-focused behavioral health care services statewide.



Funding for modernizing state governments is broken down as follows:

$48.5 million to update the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services system,



$42 million to implement and replace the Unified Tax System,



$18 million to replace the Unified Nevada Information Technology for Youth (UNITY) child welfare case management system at the Division of Child and Family Services, and



$425,000 to support an e-filing system for worker’s compensation appeals, among other programs



