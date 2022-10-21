Secret Witness offers reward in fraud and intimidation case

RPD is also asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect
Secret Witness logo
Secret Witness logo(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $750 for information leading to the prosecution and arrest of the suspect wanted in connection with a scam in Reno.

Reno Police say the scam involves the use of fraud and intimidation to illegally obtain cash from victims in the city.

As KOLO 8 reported on Thursday, multiple victims in Reno have reported being approached by a Middle Eastern man and pressured into buying counterfeit jewelry for large sums of money.

RPD is also asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

If you have relevant information, you are asked to call RPD at 775-334-2188, or you can call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 and remain anonymous.

