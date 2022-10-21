Reno man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:13 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder.
45-year-old Eduardo Palacios-Luevano plead guilty in June to the charge. He has been ordered to serve a minimum of eight years in prison before he becomes parole eligible.
The case against Palacios-Luevano began in April 2021 when the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a battery with a weapon shooting call.
The victim had been shot in the hip, and she told responding deputies her ex-husband broke into her home. Family members of the victim disarmed and detained Palacios-Luevano, and he was arrested following an investigation.
