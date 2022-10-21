Reno man found guilty of forging checks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been found guilty one count of Possession of a Forged Instrument and one count of Uttering a Forged Check.

29-year-old Mark Christopher Conti entered a local check cashing business in April 2021 and attempted to cash a fictitious check for over $2,500.

Detectives with the Reno Police Department identified Conti through surveillance footage, and he was arrested in November 2021.

Conti is due to be sentenced on Dec. 1.

