Police searching for missing elderly Dayton man

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County Sheriffs are searching for a Dayton man who has been missing since Oct. 3.

Family of 75-year-old Richard Shifflet say he went for a walk on Oct. 3 and has not been seen since. Lyon County Search and Rescue teams have searched the areas he was reported to frequent, but there has been no sign of him.

There are no signs of foul play at this time, Lyon County Sheriffs say.

Shifflet was last seen wearing blue jeans and possibly a black t-shirt. He is described as being a white male, around five foot six, around 174 pounds with blonde balding hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows Shifflet’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6600 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

