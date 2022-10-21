Pack! Midtown celebrates University of Nevada’s homecoming

Welcome to Midtown sign
Welcome to Midtown sign(KOLO)
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:09 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Midtown businesses are coming together for the second annual Pack MidTown event. It’s a free community event that celebrates the University of Nevada’s homecoming. It takes place at several business in Midtown and is happening Friday, October 21, from 5 p.m. tp 9 p.m.

People who plan to celebrate are encouraged to wear Wolf Pack apparel and utilize several travel options to several tailgates. They include a pedicab and free RTC bus travel for students.

The first 200 people to stop by Whispering Vine will also receive a commemorative portable wine glass & UNR alumni receive one free drink ticket.

You can find more information here.

