Pack! Midtown celebrates University of Nevada’s homecoming

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Midtown businesses are coming together for the second annual Pack MidTown event. It’s a free community event that celebrates the University of Nevada’s homecoming. It takes place at several business in Midtown and is happening Friday, October 21, from 5 p.m. tp 9 p.m.

People who plan to celebrate are encouraged to wear Wolf Pack apparel and utilize several travel options to several tailgates. They include a pedicab and free RTC bus travel for students.

The first 200 people to stop by Whispering Vine will also receive a commemorative portable wine glass & UNR alumni receive one free drink ticket.

