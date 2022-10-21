Nigh Off The Streets in Carson needing over 100 volunteers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. A service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland.

“We see them, and you can ignore the problem or you can be part of the solution,” said Rob Scanland.

The couple’s work with Night Of The Streets warming center started over three years ago and although there are challenges.

“Interacting with people who are struggling is hard to see and it’s heartbreaking.”

Getting to know each person by name and playing a role in their journey out of homelessness, it’s what keeps the Scanlands coming back.

“I met a man named Henry and he came in pushing a wheelchair with all his stuff on it,” said Jenny Scanland. “He had a hard time getting around and it probably took three years total and now he works at a social services organization and has his own apartment and is a veteran and it took just helping him to figure out how to get back on his feet.”

On Thursday night, they joined a group of about 30 people at the church for volunteer training. Those in attendance learned about using Narcan and the responsibilities of each shift at the shelter.

The warming centers are a multi-faith endeavor and First United Methodist Church in Carson is just one of five involved.

NOTS currently has 80 volunteers and is looking for 120 more before they open in November.

“The application includes you know, their name, address, phone number, “ said Colleen Crum. “What shift they’re interested in and also fingerprinting and background checks.”

Volunteers serve three shifts each night. The first shift starts at 8:30 p.m. The second shift starts at 11:45 p.m., and the third shift starts at 3:45 a.m. and ends at 7:00 a.m.

According to Crum, in the last few years, a lot of the homeless they’ve seen are seniors and people who have jobs but can’t secure housing.

Another orientation will take place this Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church.

“We all want them off the street and this is the way to get them off the street,” said Jenny Scanland.

To sign up as a volunteer or learn more about the NOTS shelter, contact notscarson@gmail.com or call 775-600-8632.

