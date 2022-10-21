Nigh Off The Streets in Carson needing over 100 volunteers

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 10.
By Freixys Casado
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. A service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland.

“We see them, and you can ignore the problem or you can be part of the solution,” said Rob Scanland.

The couple’s work with Night Of The Streets warming center started over three years ago and although there are challenges.

“Interacting with people who are struggling is hard to see and it’s heartbreaking.”

Getting to know each person by name and playing a role in their journey out of homelessness, it’s what keeps the Scanlands coming back.

“I met a man named Henry and he came in pushing a wheelchair with all his stuff on it,” said Jenny Scanland. “He had a hard time getting around and it probably took three years total and now he works at a social services organization and has his own apartment and is a veteran and it took just helping him to figure out how to get back on his feet.”

On Thursday night, they joined a group of about 30 people at the church for volunteer training. Those in attendance learned about using Narcan and the responsibilities of each shift at the shelter.

The warming centers are a multi-faith endeavor and First United Methodist Church in Carson is just one of five involved.

NOTS currently has 80 volunteers and is looking for 120 more before they open in November.

“The application includes you know, their name, address, phone number, “ said Colleen Crum. “What shift they’re interested in and also fingerprinting and background checks.”

Volunteers serve three shifts each night. The first shift starts at 8:30 p.m. The second shift starts at 11:45 p.m., and the third shift starts at 3:45 a.m. and ends at 7:00 a.m.

According to Crum, in the last few years, a lot of the homeless they’ve seen are seniors and people who have jobs but can’t secure housing.

Another orientation will take place this Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church.

“We all want them off the street and this is the way to get them off the street,” said Jenny Scanland.

To sign up as a volunteer or learn more about the NOTS shelter, contact notscarson@gmail.com or call 775-600-8632.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni death ruled accidental
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Sparks woman charged in $7 million Ponzi scheme

Latest News

Nigh Off The Streets in Carson needing over 100 volunteers
Nigh Off The Streets in Carson looking for over 100 volunteers
watering system
It’s that time again. Winterize your outdoor watering system
Ghostbusters in Concert
Ghostbusters in Concert
POWER OUTAGE
Some Lake Tahoe electricity could be turned off for safety