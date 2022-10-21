Movie Minute: Something for him, something for her and something for the whole family

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The two biggest movies coming to theaters this weekend are Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge; and Ticket to Paradise starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney. On streaming, get the whole family together for book-turned-movie, The School for Good and Evil, with the star-studded cast including, Cate Blanchett, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne and more!

