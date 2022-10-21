Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada.

On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.

On Saturday, October 22nd, the Lucky Few Fall Festival is being held at Ferrari Farms from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. A $25 ticket incldues lunch, a meet-and-greet with the two actors, a hay ride, corn maze walk and other fun activities.

You can find more information on both events at www.dsnnn.org

