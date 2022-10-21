It’s that time again. Winterize your outdoor watering system

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Clear skies, pleasant temperatures and the valley is still mostly green. But over the horizon a change is lurking, one which twice a year, prompts us to get reacquainted with the somewhat confusing and complicated watering system that’s been keeping our yards green.

It’s time to shut it down or at least it will be by this weekend when temperatures are expected to dip down to the freezing mark.

It’s a multi-step process but should begin with turning the timer to off. Then....the system itself.

“Go to your on and off valve which is usually in the ground, it can be two, three, four feet deep,” says Chuck Swegles, the Water Conservation Coordinator at the Truckee Meadows Water Authority.. “You should have a key or a device that will turn that valve. turn it to the right or clockwise. Open up drain valves, if you have them. get the water out of anything above or close to the ground.”

Failure to do this could lead to expensive damage..

It’s been months since you turned on the system doing all these steps in reverse, so you may need a refresher.. You’ll find some helpful videos on TMWA’s website -https://www.tmwa.com. If you still have questions they’re holding the last of their outdoor watering workshops next Tuesday at 5:30.

A final note, and if you’ve been here any length of time this will be no surprise, it will undoubtedly warm up again and you’ll be wondering if you should turn it back on.

“Plants, trees will pretty much tell you if they are struggling by looking at them,” advises Swegles, “but look at the ground If the ground is fairly moist at the surface or even a few inches down you’re probably going to be okay. but don’t be afraid of doing a little hand watering.”

That’s why they still make and you still have a garden hose.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.