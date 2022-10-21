The Human Bean hosting Coffee for a Cure Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Human Bean is helping raise money for breast cancer prevention and treatment on Friday with Coffee for a Cure. The annual event is part of a partnership with the Community Health Alliance for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

All proceeds made Friday will go towards the early detection of breast cancer and other care.

“This year, we’re excited to try to top last year’s fundraising goal,” said CHA’s Megan Duggan. “We fundraised a little under $15,000 last year, so we’re hoping just to get over $15,000 and we just need the community to be involved and come to the four locations.”

The money raised last year helped about 200 women in the region. The partnership has raised more than $55,000 for the last seven years.

Coffee for a Cure is happening all day Friday at the four Human Bean locations in Reno and Sparks.

