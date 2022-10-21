Hollywood actors share story of friendship ahead of the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s fall festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This weekend the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada is hosting two full days of fun leading up to the The Lucky Few Fall Festival on Saturday. to tell us all about it, the executive director, Christina Ugalde, along with Hollywood actors, Kristoffer Polaha and David DeSanctis, stopped by Morning Break.

Kristoffer and David met while filming the movie Where Hope Grows in 2013 and then it premiered in 2014. In the movie Kristoffer’s character befriends a young man with down syndrome, played by David DeSanctis. Over the last nearly 10 years, they’re friendship has remained a constant and they work together to spread the importance of representation, inclusion and kindness to everyone regardless of differences.

On Friday, October 21, they will be speaking to the students at Reed High School and Incline High School about the importance of belonging, friendship and hope.  Then Friday evening, DSNNN will be hosting a viewing of their movie, “Where Hope Grows,” at UNR in Joe Crowley Student Union. They’ll also have a Q&A session moderated by KOLO 8 News Now’s Josh Little. 

Saturday at Ferrari Farms Kristoffer and David will also be at The Lucky Few Fall Festival. This special day will include all of the activities you would expect down at the pumpkin patch, including hay rides and a corn maze. Special tickets include the price of admission, the hayride, the corn maze and an all-access pass to the Lucky Few Fall Festival zone.  That’s where you can meet Kristoffer and David, enjoy lunch provided by High Steaks Grill, along with desserts, face painting, cotton candy, games, a pumpkin decorating station and more.

Click here to learn more and follow DSNNN on Facebook and Instagram.

