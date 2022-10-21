Governor Sisolak says his experience in office has prepared him for the next four years

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the COVID pandemic nearly behind us, weekly press conferences coming out of Carson City seem like ages ago. Governor Steve Sisolak provided updates frequently to Nevadans about the disease running rampant through the silver state.

Responding to the pandemic took center stage for the Governor regardless of what policy plans he had during his first years in office. There were many decisions, and many were unpopular. Some voters have pointed to his decision to shut churches down.

And that decision is one that has forced some to vote against the Governor.

“Right, they shut down my church too,” says Governor Sisolak. “We had to shut down all churches. We had meetings with our faith leaders, and they were incredible. Most of them went on-line and had on-line services. I talked to medical advisors and churches (they) were in a very difficult situation because you were in a confined area,’ he says.

Many of the decisions were made before anyone knew much about the virus and there was no vaccine.

“My faith is very important to me,” says the Governor. “You can ask my wife. I had a lot of sleepless, prayerful nights during the pandemic. I prayed for guidance during the pandemic. There was no definitive answer on what to do. But I had two priorities. My first one was to keep people alive. Early on in the pandemic, there were estimates we would lose 40,000 Nevadans. The last count we lost 11,501 which is way way too many,” he says.

Once a vaccine and testing became available, the state approved and licensed North Shore. Certain local governments as well as UNR contracted with the company to conduct testing and alleviate the pressure on other sites.

The move turned out to be a boondoggle. Test results took up to ten days to return, and many tests were false negatives. The governor’s opponents have attached him to North Shore insinuating he stood by idly because of campaign contributions by the lab company.

A claim the governor refutes.

“There was never any discussion with the company or the individual they refer to,” he says of his opponent’s claims. “And as soon as we got wind of any type of problem whatsoever, we were the first state in the country to shut them down and cooperate with the federal government,” says Sisolak.

On the issue of abortion, the governor says he will protect a woman’s right to choose in Nevada. Despite our current laws here, lawmakers and a governor could pass bills to slightly amend the statute, like adding waiting periods, sonograms, and parental notification.

Sisolak says the Dobbs decision has forced women from other states to travel to Nevada.

“Immediately after I signed an executive order protecting the women that are seeking an abortion and the doctors and caregivers that are providing that care. Because I think that they should be. And I am going to continue with that until we can codify that in statue. It’s a huge issue. I firmly believe it’s up to a woman to decide if, when and how to start a family. It is between her and her doctor,” he says.

The governor says “when” re-elected, he wants to give raises to teachers in Nevada.

He’d also like to diversify the state’s economy so it’s not dependent on just one industry. He says that can be accomplished through trade schools where training in certain skills can begin in high school. Filling those jobs with a knowledgeable work force he says, means workers don’t have to settle for minimum wage.

There’s not much he says he can do about inflation. If he could bring gas and food prices down he says he would. He does point however to the new ArrayRx Card. Available to senior Nevadans it means lower prescription costs.

And he says the state has devoted half a billion dollars to affordable housing.

KOLO 8 News Now is attempting to interview competing candidates in races and featuring those profiles during one newscast so our viewers can compare and contrast those candidates.

After two weeks of contact with the “Lombardo for Governor” campaign explaining KOLO’s goals this election season, that campaign declined to make the candidate available.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.