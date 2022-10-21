Ghostbusters in Concert

By Denise Wong
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:44 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Experience the classic 80′s film Ghostbusters like never before. The Reno Phil presents Ghostbusters in Concert. Watch the movie on a huge screen at the Grand Theatre in the Grand Sierra Resort while an orchestra performs the score. Evelyn Klatt and Virginia Evans from the Reno Phil visited KOLO to talk about the special opportunity on Thursday, October 27.

