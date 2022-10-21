Get your tickets for Ghostlight Theater Company’s family-friendly Halloween show, “Cirque du Drag: Frightmare”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The new non-profit, Ghostlight Theater Company which is part of Kings of Reno, is selling tickets for their upcoming Halloween show, “Cirque du Drag: Frightmare.”

Director, Tabitha Andrews, and cast member, Kay Davis, stopped by Morning Break to share more about it... but not too much more, since they’ve got a lot of surprises up their witchy sleeves.

Frightmare is happening at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 30. And if you buy tickets before Sunday, Oct. 23, you can use the promo code: SPOOKY for a discount. Click here to purchase tickets.

Kings of Reno is also holding auditions in November for next year’s Rocky Horror Picture Show so follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more information coming soon.

