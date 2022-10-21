Former Sergeant Pitznogle arrested on prostitution charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Reno police officer has been arrested for solicitation of prostitution.

Paul Pitsnogle, now Paul Wolfe, was arrested Thursday on two charges.

On Oct. 25 2006, Pitsnogle was found not guilty on felony misconduct of an officer and misdemeanor gross lewdness.

At the time, Pitsnogle was accused of coercing a 17-year-old girl to take her clothes off in the back of his patrol car after a traffic stop.

He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.

