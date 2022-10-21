Former Sergeant Pitznogle arrested on prostitution charges

He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:13 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Reno police officer has been arrested for solicitation of prostitution.

Paul Pitsnogle, now Paul Wolfe, was arrested Thursday on two charges.

On Oct. 25 2006, Pitsnogle was found not guilty on felony misconduct of an officer and misdemeanor gross lewdness.

At the time, Pitsnogle was accused of coercing a 17-year-old girl to take her clothes off in the back of his patrol car after a traffic stop.

He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Sparks woman charged in $7 million Ponzi scheme
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found

Latest News

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak
Governor Sisolak says his experience in office has prepared him for the next four years
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Reno man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder
SWIFT
SWIFT Institute: An ecosystem of cutting-edge care
Early voting for Washoe County begins Saturday