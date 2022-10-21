Early voting for Washoe County begins Saturday

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting in Washoe County will open for residents Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and last for two weeks.

Registered voters in the county will receive a mail-in ballot, provided they opted out more than 60 days prior to the election. The mail-in ballots can be sent through the Post Office or dropped off at any voting center in the county.

Now voters will have two weeks, October 22-Nov. 4, to vote in person before Election Day, or continue to mail in or drop off their ballots.

18 in-person vote centers are available throughout the county. A drop-ff-only location is located at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.

Mail-in ballots that are dropped off will be scanned for accounting purposes so that only the Registrar’s Office knows how many ballots were dropped off per day per location.

For those voting in person and surrendering your ballot, election workers will need to stamp “canceled” on the actual ballot, not the envelope. To expedite the line, we are asking voters to bring only their ballot, not the envelope. Our intake lines will have letter openers for those who forget.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.