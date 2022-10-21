Douglas County deputies exposed to fentanyl

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff's Office(DCSO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:32 AM PDT
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputies at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Lake Tahoe substation are expected to be okay after they were exposed to fentanyl. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. Thursday. First responders from around the region responded with Narcan, which is used to treat overdoses.

Undersheriff Ron Elges told The Record-Courier some deputies were taken to Barton Health for treatment while others were treated at the scene. Elges sai there is no threat to the public due to the incident.

