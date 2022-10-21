Douglas County deputies exposed to fentanyl

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputies at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Lake Tahoe substation are expected to be okay after they were exposed to fentanyl. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. Thursday. First responders from around the region responded with Narcan, which is used to treat overdoses.

Undersheriff Ron Elges told The Record-Courier some deputies were taken to Barton Health for treatment while others were treated at the scene. Elges sai there is no threat to the public due to the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.