Car found buried in backyard of home

Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California home, likely buried in 1990s. (Source: KGO/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was found buried on a residential property just outside of San Francisco.

It was discovered Thursday morning in Atherton by landscapers working on a project for the current homeowner.

Investigators said they believe it’s been buried there since the 1990s.

Initial calls came in around 8:50 a.m. Thursday from the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton.

The Atherton Police Department says landscapers called them after discovering a buried car in the backyard of a home.

Officials said the vehicle was buried about 4 to 5 feet into the ground.

Crime scene techs and cadaver dogs were immediately called out to the scene. Police said the dogs made a slight notification of possible human remains, but none have been found.

Aerial video shows crews working throughout the day excavating the site and collecting evidence.

An official said there were unused bags of concrete throughout the vehicle, still in bags.

Atherton is one of the wealthiest communities in the Bay Area, home to many palatial homes and quiet streets.

Nearby neighbors say they’re shocked by what’s happened.

“But usually, it’s pretty safe and everyone is kind of doing their own thing. Everything’s fine,” one person said.

Police said they think the vehicle was buried before the current homeowners took possession of the house.

