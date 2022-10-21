Bakers Mark: Buttercream Bliss owner demonstrates how to decorate spooky season cupcakes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s almost time for Halloween so whether you’re hosting a party or taking cupcakes to your kids’ pre-school Kristen Bowen from Buttercream Bliss Gourmet Cupcakes has three adorable and simple decorating techniques to wow your friends and family.

Bowen has been baking since 2009 when she started experimenting with buttercream and finally perfected her own recipe. Over the last 13 years her skills have evolved and her business has grown. She’s takes orders online and is already booking cupcakes for Thanksgiving and Christmas so get your orders in ASAP. Click here for her website; or follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.