Bakers Mark: Buttercream Bliss owner demonstrates how to decorate spooky season cupcakes

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s almost time for Halloween so whether you’re hosting a party or taking cupcakes to your kids’ pre-school Kristen Bowen from Buttercream Bliss Gourmet Cupcakes has three adorable and simple decorating techniques to wow your friends and family.

Bowen has been baking since 2009 when she started experimenting with buttercream and finally perfected her own recipe. Over the last 13 years her skills have evolved and her business has grown. She’s takes orders online and is already booking cupcakes for Thanksgiving and Christmas so get your orders in ASAP. Click here for her website; or follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Sparks woman charged in $7 million Ponzi scheme
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found

Latest News

FILE GRAPHIC
AG Ford to use T-Mobile settlement money for entrepreneurial opportunities
Frightmare Preview
Get your tickets for Ghostlight Theater Company’s family-friendly Halloween show, “Cirque du Drag: Frightmare”
Secret Witness logo
Secret Witness offers reward in fraud and intimidation case
FILE - A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along...
Sisolak announces $100 million for water infrastructure investments