Wolf Pack picked to finish 9th in preseason men’s basketball media poll

Nevada Wolf Pack
Nevada Wolf Pack(Nevada Athletics)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:16 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada men’s basketball team is picked to finish 9th in the Mountain West in the preseason media poll. San Diego State was predicted to win the league title, receiving 16 out of 20 first-place votes. The remaining first-place votes went to Wyoming, who is projected to finish in second place. Boise State was picked to finish third.

Nevada opens the season Friday at 4:30 p.m. with an exhibition game against Cal State East Bay at Lawlor Events Center.

Here are the full results of the poll:

1. San Diego State (16) 216 pts.

2. Wyoming (4) 204 pts.

3. Boise State 166 pts.

4. Colorado State 156 pts.

5. New Mexico 136 pts.

6. UNLV 110 pts.

7. Fresno State 101 pts.

8. Utah State 96 pts.

9. Nevada 73 pts.

10. San Jose State 35 pts.

11. Air Force 27 pts.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man dead after officer involved shooting near Sparks Police Department
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni death ruled accidental
Cat at Nevada Humane Society
Disease outbreak prompts changes at Nevada Humane Society

Latest News

Wolf Pack kicks off against Aztecs Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Nevada’s Wilson focused on building program, getting win against SDSU
Nevada MBB preview
With first game Friday, let’s meet the 2022-2023 Nevada men’s basketball team
Nevada quarterback Nate Cox (16) makes a pass against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA...
Hawaii beats the Wolf Pack 31-16
Nevada regrouping ahead of biannual trip to Hawai'i
Wolf Pack focusing on fixing execution issues that have plagued team during four-game skid