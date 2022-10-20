Wolf Pack picked to finish 9th in preseason men’s basketball media poll

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada men’s basketball team is picked to finish 9th in the Mountain West in the preseason media poll. San Diego State was predicted to win the league title, receiving 16 out of 20 first-place votes. The remaining first-place votes went to Wyoming, who is projected to finish in second place. Boise State was picked to finish third.

Nevada opens the season Friday at 4:30 p.m. with an exhibition game against Cal State East Bay at Lawlor Events Center.

Here are the full results of the poll:

1. San Diego State (16) 216 pts.

2. Wyoming (4) 204 pts.

3. Boise State 166 pts.

4. Colorado State 156 pts.

5. New Mexico 136 pts.

6. UNLV 110 pts.

7. Fresno State 101 pts.

8. Utah State 96 pts.

9. Nevada 73 pts.

10. San Jose State 35 pts.

11. Air Force 27 pts.

