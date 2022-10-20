Washoe County Sheriffs Office launches another week of Second Chances program for organ donation awareness

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Organ donations give recipients a second chance at life so the Washoe County Sheriffs Office is giving drivers who are pulled over a second chance too. But there’s a catch.

Jeff Chao is the director of organ operations at Donor Network West. He stopped by Morning Break to talk about their partnership with WCSO to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

From Thursday, Oct. 20 through Friday, Oct. 28, the Second Chances program allows Washoe County Deputy Sheriffs to give registered organ donors who are pulled over for minor traffic violations a warning ticket, as opposed to a fine.

The last time the Sheriff’s Office offered this program was in February 2022.

To learn more about organ donation and how to register as a donor, click here.

