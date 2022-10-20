Ward 3 finalists address priorities during final meet and greet

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno City Council gets ready to appoint a ward 3 representative for the next four years, candidates had another chance to speak directly to the community Wednesday night.

About two dozen people were in attendance and finalists, once again, were given time to introduce themselves and answer questions submitted ahead by the community.

“We need to be doing whatever we possibly can to preserve our historical buildings and our open spaces and parks,” said Courtney McKimmey.

Questions included, how to balance urban development and affordable housing, future plans for downtown Reno and creating trust between the city council and constituents.

“Hopefully we can work together as a council to create a system that is transparent and accessible,” said Miguel Martinez.

After the Q&A portion, community members got a chance to speak one-on-one with all four candidates.

KOLO8 News Now, got a chance to ask the finalists about the first item on their list:

“Housing,” said Kyle Edgerton. “I think ward 3 has some special considerations because is relatively growth constrained, just boundaries-wise and so we need to be thinking about growing in and up as supposed to out.”

“These constituents of ward 3 have had great representation in the past but I think it’s time to really chase down their needs, their issues and to show up for them.” said Christopher “Sean” Savoy. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to get to know the ward even more deeply.”

“One of the issues that’s pressing for me personally, is definitely the accessibility and beautification of our parks, making sure that we’re investing a little bit more into that and public safety,” said Martinez.

“The big overarching vision I have for ward 3 and the city of Reno as a whole is making sure it is a place where everyone has an opportunity to get ahead and thrive,” said McKimmey.

On Wednesday, October 26, Council will interview the finalists and make an appointment at the Regular City Council meeting starting at 10:00 a.m.

