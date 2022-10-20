Trick or Suite Returns to Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely trick or treat ahead of Halloween. Trick or Suite takes place at Greater Nevada Field on October 26 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Entry fee is $3 per child or three cans of food. Proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Vince Ruffino visited KOLO 8 to talk about what families can expect at the event.

