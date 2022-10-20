Reno Police warn of ongoing jewelry scam

He talks his victims into paying him large sums of money in exchange for jewelry that turns out to be fake
((Source: Pixabay))
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam in the area.

They say multiple victims have reported being scammed by an adult male described as a larger, Middle Eastern man with a thick accent.

In the scam, police say he approaches victims in store and gas station parking lot, convincing people he is a wealthy man from Dubai.

He then talks his victims into paying him large sums of money in exchange for jewelry that turns out to be fake.

They say he is very aggressive in many cases, going so far as to enter people’s vehicles and demanding to be driven to ATM’s where victims are forced to withdraw money.

He also reportedly uses his wife and young child to gain sympathy from his victims to give him money so that he can go back to Dubai. Anyone who has fallen victim to his scam is asked to file a police report here.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

