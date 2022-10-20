Reno PD investigating shooting on Bartlett Street

No arrests have been made
RPD says the shooting happened late Wednesday night
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:12 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating what they say appears to be a shooting made in self-defense at the 100 block of Bartlett Street.

RPD says they were called to the area late Wednesday night for reports of a shooting that had just occurred.

Upon arriving, officers located a man who had sustained gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide Unit have taken over the investigation. RPD says all involved parties related to the incident remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

