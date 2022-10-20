Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.

Asher is also the “posterdog” for the Subaru Loves Pets ‘Underdog’ campaign. From where he started to how healthy and happy he is now, Asher is the ultimate underdog. If you’re interested in making him a part of your family, this is the weekend to do so. He will be at the Make a Dog’s Day Adoption Event on Saturday at Michael Hohl Subaru in Carson City. And because Saturday is National Make a Dog’s Day, the Nevada Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for Asher and all the pets at the shelter all weekend long.

Nicole Theodoulou, the marketing and communications director at NHS, stopped by Morning Break with Asher to share his story and encourage anyone looking for a new fur baby to come to the shelter this weekend.

Click here to learn more about the Nevada Humane Society.

