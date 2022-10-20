Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.

Asher is also the “posterdog” for the Subaru Loves Pets ‘Underdog’ campaign. From where he started to how healthy and happy he is now, Asher is the ultimate underdog. If you’re interested in making him a part of your family, this is the weekend to do so. He will be at the Make a Dog’s Day Adoption Event on Saturday at Michael Hohl Subaru in Carson City. And because Saturday is National Make a Dog’s Day, the Nevada Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for Asher and all the pets at the shelter all weekend long.

Nicole Theodoulou, the marketing and communications director at NHS, stopped by Morning Break with Asher to share his story and encourage anyone looking for a new fur baby to come to the shelter this weekend.

Click here to learn more about the Nevada Humane Society.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man dead after officer involved shooting near Sparks Police Department
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni death ruled accidental
Cat at Nevada Humane Society
Disease outbreak prompts changes at Nevada Humane Society

Latest News

Pirates, Pins and Pints
Pirates, Pins and Pints
Atlantis Pink Drinks
The Atlantis creates special ‘pink drink’ cocktails for Breast Cancer Awareness month
Millions will go towards pollution cleanup in Nevada
$2.1 million announced for pollution sites in east and northern Nevada
Second Chances Preview
Washoe County Sheriffs Office launches another week of Second Chances program for organ donation awareness