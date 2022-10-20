Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law.

Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis.

“Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is a powerful tool that can help curb gun violence in our state,” said Ford. “The money approved today by the Interim Finance Committee will go toward ensuring our law enforcement officers have the tools they can use to keep people safe and will help spread this information to Nevadans concerned about their family members.”

Nevada’s red flag law has been in place since 2019 and allows family members or law enforcement to request an order to temporarily remove guns from a person considered to be engaging in violent behavior or making threats of violence.

Since the law was passed, only 13 such orders were made between January 2020 and July 2022.

