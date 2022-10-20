Lt. Gov. Burkhead introduces bill changing Nevada school board appointments

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead has introduced legislation changing how school board members are appointed in the state of Nevada.

The bill will come under consideration by the legislature in 2023 and will make it so that each County Commission would appoint the School Board President.

That President would then set the agenda and govern the trustees of the school board.

It would also mean that every incorporated city with a population of at least 75,000 would appoint an additional member to their county’s school board to serve as a trustee.

“When I accepted my appointment, I told Nevada families that it is my mission to be a voice at the table for students, parents and educators. Today, I’m putting those words into action and submitting a path to professionalize and modernize our school boards so that we have more education experts to act in the best interests of our students,” Lieutenant Governor Cano Burkhead said.

“We have high expectations for our kids, and our teachers work hard day-in and day-out with our kids to meet those expectations. It’s time we have those same expectations of our school boards, because leadership matters,” she continued.

If the bill were passed, it would mean the Washoe County School Board would add three new members to its ranks. These new members would be comprised of a President appointed by the County Commission, as well as one trustee each by the cities of Reno and Sparks.

One member would also be added to the remaining 15 school boards across Nevada.

Four members would also be added to the Clark County School Board, as well as one trustee added the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas.

