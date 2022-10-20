HIllary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I think now more than ever we are going to see significant impacts; initiatives due to the infrastructure bill,” says Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “The things that are happening in Reno, like regionalizing fire, housing, the financial investment. It is going to be massive..what that takes is someone who truly reaches across the aisle,” she says.

If elected, this will be Schieve’s third and final role as Reno Mayor because of term limits.

“These political ads have gotten so dirty, I just want to rinse of all the time,” says Schieve in one of her political ads. She then dunks herself into the Truckee River.

It is perhaps one of the most unique campaign ads of the season. Not coincidentally the Truckee River just happens to be one of her major focuses

“Preserving the Truckee River,” says Schieve. “We have never had any financial investment in sustainability of our Truckee River. I think it is one out our biggest assets,” she says.

With the environment in mind. I asked the mayor about building. Specifically warehouses which are filling in more and more of our open space. Structures by their very nature which contribute to global warming. And the pay at many of these facilities do not pay a living wage.

“Part of that is the zoning and where we are located because we are sort of an infrastructure hub for transportation,” says Schieve about our area’s propensity for warehousing. “Typically, you know the council doesn’t have purview over what company comes into the region, just whatever we are zoning. That’s why we have a really good Reno resilience plan that we are being pretty strict on. It means lead buildings. But I think to your point with global warming and looking at the fires we’ve had. Those have a significant impact on the region. We need to be really aggressive in our approach. And this is no surprise to you Terri, but I have real issues with fire on every project. …I think there has been discussion that some of the warehousing is too large. So that is one of the big focuses. So, what does that look like in the future-- and as we master plan our city. Especially with global warming we have to pay attention to that,” she says.

She says she’s proud of the affordable housing projects that have been built during her tenure. This week there was a groundbreaking for a senior housing project a public-private partnership. She says she would rather build up, and not out to preserve our open space. By filling in areas within the city she says residents already have transportation and services built into them. She says the city can offer cheaper land to a developer who wants to build affordable housing. Sewer hook-up can be partially paid for by the city. And rents could not be increased even after 20 years or more because of that. The mayor says she’s in favor of such projects.

How did she feel about the side-shows earlier this month which shutdown a portion of downtown Reno?

“Wow, it really is unbelievable,” she says of her first reaction.

The mayor says proposed legislation is in the works for next year’s legislative session to revoke licenses and increase insurance rates for those convicted of such activity.

The mayor is focused to on mental health as well.

“This is one of the reasons we see homelessness and some of the issues we have in cities. I will be working with the surgeon general to make sure cities have great plans…That’s one thing I am working on is a 24/7 mental health facility, she says.

Keep in mind Schieve says, the Reno Mayor does not have executive powers like a Governor. She has a vote on the city council and can call an emergency and deputize someone. But everything else she says must be a collaborative effort with other council members.

We offered a one-on-one interview with the mayor’s opponent Eddie Lorton. He countered with a public debate with the mayor and thousands of Reno residents in attendance. That was not in the offering.

Mr. Lorton declined.

