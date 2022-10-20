Fire burns homes on 9th Street in Sparks

The Sparks Fire Dept. responds to a house fire on the 400 block of 9th Street on October 19, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:48 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that caused heavy damage to a Sparks home, and spread to another, is under investigation. It was reported just before midnight Wednesday at a home near 9th and D streets. The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and the fire was spreading to another house.

It took crews about 15 minutes to knock down the fire.

Five people inside the homes made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

Both houses are now uninhabitable. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined

