Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:15 a.m.: Roads have once again opened, but the backup will take a while to clear up.

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that backed up traffic near Mustang early Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., NHP says a black Volvo sedan was speeding down I-80 when it made an unsafe lane change and clipped a van, crossing the medium then getting hit by a silver Hyundai sedan.

The driver of the Volvo was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic is being diverted through a commercial road and directed back onto I-80.

