Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

The driver of the Volvo was pronounced dead at the scene
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:12 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:15 a.m.: Roads have once again opened, but the backup will take a while to clear up.

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that backed up traffic near Mustang early Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., NHP says a black Volvo sedan was speeding down I-80 when it made an unsafe lane change and clipped a van, crossing the medium then getting hit by a silver Hyundai sedan.

The driver of the Volvo was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic is being diverted through a commercial road and directed back onto I-80.

