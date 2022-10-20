Community comes together to surprise local Children’s Miracle Network Champion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanks to efforts from many local organizations, a deserving girl got a surprise she will soon not forget. On Sunday afternoon, The National Automobile Museum, The Children’s Miracle Netework, Renown Children’s Hospital, and more, worked together to make the special day a reality.

Emmalee Sutton, 16, is a Children’s Miracle Network Champion and serves as an ambassador for children’s hospitals. On Sunday, friends and family got to cheer along as Sutton pulled up to the National Automobile Museum (NAM) in the original 1966 Batmobile, in her own custom super suit, sitting shotgun to batman himself, all while a production crew filmed the action for a pilot.

A cruise around downtown Reno with Batman was just the first of a day full of surprises for Sutton.

“I go through a lot of medical issues and I can be in the emergency room once or twice a week, I can be ok one minute and then not, but i’m not the only one who has medical issues and not just like this or as serious, I just want show kids that they can do it, whatever they put their minds to, they can do it,” said Sutton.

It’s her positivity and bright spirit in spite of hardships that continuously inspires all who meet her.

“You can’t help but get goosebumps when you think your life is bad, you have no idea what other people are going through, we are trying to share a little bit of light on that so people can appreciate what they have but also just highlight someone who needs a little bit of love and attention,” said Philip MacDougall, President of NAM.

Another surprise was who was underneath the Batsuit...a Disney legend.

“I was Batman because we were giving a dream ride to a young girl who richly deserves it but I’m best known as a voice artist and probably the character I’ve done the most is Goofy, which i’ve done for 35 years,” said Bill Farmer, voice of Goofy.

After her dream ride, Sutton and guests got to enjoy a Dumbo themed party at the NAM before other surprises. This time from the United Credit Union who presented Sutton and her family with a $4,000 check for a trip to Disneyland. And Reno Mayor, Hillary Schieve attended the party and issued a proclamation stating Sutton will serve as “Mayor for a Day,” in the near future.

