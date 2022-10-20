The Atlantis creates special ‘pink drink’ cocktails for Breast Cancer Awareness month

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has joined the Nevada Cancer Coalition (NCC) breast cancer awareness campaign, “Paint Nevada Pink.” Throughout the month of October, the casino is offering special promotions and sales incentives at various entities to raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening.

Atlantis mixologist, Steven Sedillos, stopped by Morning Break to share two “pink drink” specials being offered at Bistro Napa and Atlantis Steakhouse. Both the Lady Rose and the Electric Pink cocktails are $15 and 50% of each drink sale will be donated to NCC.

Other promotions this month include:

  • The Shoppes Atlantis - 20% of all ProCure item sales will be donated to Nevada Cancer Coalition.
  • Salon Atlantis - $10 from each Pink Sugar PediCURE treatment ($85 for 60 minutes) will be donated to Nevada Cancer Coalition.
  • Poker Room Daily Tournament - Wear a pink ribbon and receive 1,000 bonus chips in the daily tournament with a $20 buy-in. Pink ribbons are available in The Poker Room for a $1 or more donation to Nevada Cancer Coalition.

Nevada Cancer Coalition works to reduce the burden of cancer in Nevada by fostering statewide collaboration, empowering people with information and resources, and advocating for equitable access to care. NCC is a statewide, 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

