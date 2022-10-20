$2.1 million announced for pollution sites in east and northern Nevada

The funding will go towards Humboldt and Lincoln Counties
Millions will go towards pollution cleanup in Nevada
Millions will go towards pollution cleanup in Nevada
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto announced $2.1 million in funding to clean up pollution sites in northern and eastern Nevada.

The money comes from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 and will go to sites in Lincoln and Humboldt counties.

“Cleaning up these sites in Nevada will help local communities, contribute to our economy, and support our environment,” said Senator Rosen. “This funding, which I helped secure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will go directly towards restoring and repairing sites around Nevada, protecting our lands and waters for future generations.”

$1.7 million will go to Lincoln County for the Caselton Mine and Mill and Impacted Watersheds Restoration project. Those restoration projects will focus on three washes impacted by mining operations in Castleton.

$450,000 will go to Humboldt County for the Riparian Fencing project to repair or reconstruct around 40 miles of fencing to restore waterways for the Lahontan cutthroat throat.

