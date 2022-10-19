Updated COVID booster available for Washoe County kids

The Pfizer booster was designed for those 5 and older, while the Moderna booster is for those 6 and older
The updated COVID boosters are now available for Washoe County kids
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The updated COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters are now available for children ages 5 and older.

Last week, the FDA and the CDC authorized the updated booster for kids aged 5 to 11.

The updated booster is to help fight against the original COVID-19 strain, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, which the Washoe County Health District says is causing most of the COVID cases predicted to circulate this fall and winter.

The Pfizer booster was designed for those 5 and older, while the Moderna booster is for those 6 and older.

The Washoe County Health District will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Oct. 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Reno Sparks Convention Center, which will offer the Moderna booster.

You can schedule an appointment here. Very few walk-ins will be accepted.

