Third Thursdays at The Basement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new event happening Downtown to draw people to an indoor marketplace. The Basement is one of the most historic places in our area. What used to be a post office in 1932, now is a place to study, have a business meeting, or mingle.

Each third Thursday of the month from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Basement welcomes the community to enjoy the space. From food, drink, and shopping among boutiques, Third Thursdays is a great opportunity to have fun and support local businesses.

Businesses in the indoor marketplace shared how excited they are for the events and how they are providing something new and something fresh,

Shay Co. Shop is a baby boutique, Owner, Jennifer Fasullo said,

“We’re excited about Third Thursdays down here in The Basement. We’re basically a small family of businesses down here and so we just wanted to bring something back down here to have a place for people to come and bring their friends, whether that’s after work, or just to talk, have a drink, have a coffee and shop around.”

Freshies is the place to get some fresh eats in The Basement. They prioritize making real foods from real ingredients. Co-owner Dave Grayden mentioned what a monthly event like this means for them and the community,

“For us, it means being local and supporting locals and being a part of history. This building has so much history behind it. It’s cool to bring the outside in and the live music and the art and everything ties in really nicely with all the owners and what they’re offering. There’s such a unique mix of what you can find down here.”

Admission is free. For more information on Third Thursdays, click here.

The Basement is located at 50 S. Virginia Street Reno, NV 89501

