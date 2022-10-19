Single lane closures expected on Mt. Rose highway through this weekend

NDOT discovered a depression of approximately four inches near the roadway shoulder last month
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:58 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will close lanes on lower Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22 for roadway repairs.

One lane will be closed on westbound Mt. Rose Highway near Thompson Lane between 6:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Drivers will still be able to travel both directions of the highway, but you should expect minor travel delays if you are headed westbound.

NDOT discovered a depression of approximately four inches near the roadway shoulder last month. Soon after being located, NDOT filled and temporarily repaved the area with an asphalt patch for driver safety.

Now, workers will excavate and permanently replace the area of erosion.

