The Road Ahead with RTC: UNR and TMCC Students RIDE Free with EdPass

Students, faculty, and staff at the University of Nevada, Reno, and Truckee Meadows Community College can ride RTC buses for free anywhere in our community with their University or TMCC ID. It's part of a program called Ed-PASS. This program is helping people get where they need to go, increasing transit ridership, and reducing traffic and parking congestion in our community and around our schools.

When you consider the costs of insurance, parking, gas and vehicle maintenance, taking the bus can really save you some money. In addition to that, the RTC anticipates the program could lead to less traffic congestion around campus, better parking due to a reduced number of cars around campus, reduced carbon emissions and better public transportation awareness and ridership.

If you’ve never taken public transportation before, just visit rtcwashoe.com to plan your trip using the RTC’s Trip Planner feature. You can also call RTC at 775-348-RIDE and our customer service agents can help you plan your trip.

This program is open to any University of Nevada, Reno, or TMCC student, faculty member or staff member with an ID. Information is available at rtcwashoe.com and at the parking and transportation offices at both campuses.

